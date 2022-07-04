LIV Golf: Branden Grace wins in Portland and banks $4m individual prize

Branden Grace of South Africa won the second LIV Golf Invitational in Portland on Saturday.
Branden Grace of South Africa won the second LIV Golf Invitational in Portland on Saturday. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

“S***, this is fun! How good has this been? I’ve never experienced anything like this.” The words of Branden Grace after he banked the $4m prize pot for winning the second LIV Golf Invitational event in Portland, Oregon on Saturday.

For the second time in two events, Grace shot a final round 65 – at the Centurion Club it was enough for third but in Portland on Saturday it earned him a spot on the podium.

Pumpkin Ridge is a challenging course throughout with a number of difficult par-threes and a run-in of two par-4’s, a par-5 and a concluding par-4.

Grace, though holed a lengthy birdie on the tenth and the 13th – one of just two birdies on that hole on Saturday – on his way to posting a score of five-under on the back nine alone.

His seven-under 65 handed the South African a 13-under score for the three-day event, two strokes ahead of Carlos Ortiz in second and Patrick Reed in third.

But there’s more to the LIV Golf Invitational than the individual competition; team scores are totted up at the conclusion of the 54th hole and there’s further reward for the best group.

Grace and his Stingers

Grace’s win helped the Stinger GC – Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Hennie Du Plessis – to second on the team podium but a third and fourth place finish for Aces GC’s Reed and Dustin Johnson – Reed beat his team mate in a third-place tiebreaker – handed their team – alongside Talor Gooch and Pat Perez –the $3m team title – the Fireballs GC – Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra – came in third.

“I played with DJ [Johnson] in London, as well, and played really nicely, and just kind of found a groove,” said Grace. “I’ve been feeling really comfortable. I’ve been hitting the shots that I see and things like that, and that’s really important and gives you the confidence.

“Today was nothing different. From the first hole I hit the ball great. I made a couple of nice putts when it mattered, and obviously things go your way when you win a golf tournament.”

“Obviously Branden played really well,” Johnson said. “But I did get it back to where I was within one with six or seven holes to go, and then he decided to go on a little tear there birdieing every hole coming in.”

The £200m Saudi Arabian-backed golf league moves on to Bedminster at the end of this month before tournaments in the likes of Bangkok, Jeddah and Miami.

