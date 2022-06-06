Self-care: Quarter of office workers mull resignations in coming year

Office workers have returned London in the past few months. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Almost half of office workers do not think their firm is a good place to work, with many considering resigning in the coming year, fresh statistics have revealed.

Some 24 per cent of workers are considering quitting their job in the months ahead, according to real estate consultancy JLL, which surveyed more than 4,000 office workers across 10 countries.

The data comes as there has been talk of a ‘Great Resignation’, with workers prioritising their wellbeing and work life balance ahead of more career-focused objectives.

For those mulling a job change, quality of life is now their number one priority, followed by health and wellbeing support and then salary.

Some 48 per cent of office workers do not believe their workplace is a good place to work, JLL’s research found.

The research also looked at the momentum behind hybrid work after Covid lockdowns and found some 55 per cent of employees are based both at the office and at home.

“Hybrid working model has become the most popular way of working today among office workers. It has now been adopted by the majority of employees,” Flora Pradere, JLL’s global work dynamics research director said

However, JLL is still convinced the office has a “critical,” albeit “noticeably adjusted,” role to play in the future of work.

“[The office] must become an inviting and inclusive destination where each member of the work community can reliably seek mental wellbeing support, peer recognition and a sense of belonging,” Pradere added.

Official data revealed that nearly half of Brits are back to their desks full time, in figures published a couple of weeks ago.

The number of workers who split their time between home and the office increased to 24 per cent in May, up from 13 per cent in February when lockdown restrictions in Scotland and England were coming to an end, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) found.

The percentage of people working only from home fell from 22 per cent to 14 per cent over the same timeframe, as employers try to entice people back into offices, while nearly half (46 per cent) of those polled in May said they were exclusively travelling to their place of work.

Indeed, the flexibility of working from home has led to a huge spike in hybrid working, with more than eight in ten workers who had to work from home during the pandemic saying that they planned to hybrid work back in February 2022.