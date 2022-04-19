Commuter belt office space surges in popularity as workers flex hybrid options

The commuter belt has become the new worker hub as people opt for co-working spaces rather than longer commutes.

New data from office space provider IWG, which manages brands Regus and Spaces, found that there was a 91 per cent rise in attendance in Maidenhead in March compared with the month before.

Meanwhile, homely towns like Hemel Hempstead and Aylesbury were also up 81 per cent and 46 per cent respectively.

Commenting on the data, IWG chief executive Mark Dixon told PA News: “The growing popularity of hybrid working amongst employees and businesses means workers now have the freedom and flexibility to choose a location to work from which suits their lifestyle.”

He said there continues to be a strong appetite to work in an office environment, but people also wanted to be closer to home and their family and children.

The data also showed that office space popularity had grown by more than a quarter in the likes of Horsham and Woking, with Wednesdays and Thursdays being the most popular days for people to head into office spaces.

The findings come as government ministers are reportedly being told to send a “clear message” to civil servants for a “rapid return” to offices.

Up to three quarters of staff are still working from home, according to The Telegraph, as Whitehall sources accuse a “silent majority” of officials of not “pulling their weight.