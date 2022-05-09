Audit giant Mazars ups size of London offices with new City premises next to Old Bailey court

French auditor Mazars is set to move into new City of London premises after setting out plans to expand the size of its office space by 10 per cent.

The Rouen headquartered accountancy firm is set to move from its current offices in Tower Bridge House to new, larger City of London premises at 30 Old Bailey.

The move comes as Mazar’s London business has doubled in size since 2007 – when the firm first moved into its offices at the foot of Tower Bridge.

Mazars’ move into new offices will come as the accountancy firm’s first move in 15 years.

Mazars is set to occupy three floors in its new building, next to Britain’s most famous court, in its bid to offer more space for its 1,200 London staff.

The move comes after Mazars first entered the UK market in 1998, through a merger with British accountancy firm Neville Russell.

The firm later took up 52,000 square foot of space at Tower Bridge House following a merger with the London branch of accountancy firm Moores Rowland in 2007.

Mazars move will see it occupy 57,485 square foot of space in its new Old Bailey building.

The firm said the new building will offer its staff better transport links due to the new building’s location at the heart of the City.

Mazars currently employs 2,250 UK staff including 130 partners.