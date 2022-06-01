Back to work: Musk tells Tesla staff to return to offices or face the sack

Elon Musk has weighed in on the work from home debate, urging Tesla staff to get back to the office.

In a letter leaked this morning by Whole Mars blog, the eccentric billionaire told staff that they are now expected to spend a minimum of 40 hours a week in the office or be fired.

“This is less than we ask of factory workers”, he wrote. “If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly.”

Musk seemed to also call out a specific employee who managed a factory in another US state.

Musk is not alone in his push to get workers back into the office; other tech firm have found it increasingly difficult to lure people back.

Earlier this month, an Apple executive handed in his notice after the Silicon Valley giant demanded that employees return to the office at least three days a week.

Apple’s director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow told staff he would be leaving the tech giant after workers were informed by their bosses that they needed to regularly work in the Silicon Valley headquarters.

According to reports from the tech website The Verge, Goodfellow said: “I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team.”

The policy in question is the requirement that staff must come into the office Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 23 May, with the remaining working hours from home.

In contrast, Google and Meta have given employees complete flexibility with where they can work.