Seat Unique: Meet the Oasis ticketing platform backed by sports stars and advised by business giants

Seat Unique is to sell Oasis reunion tickets. Picture by DAN CALLISTER Online USA Inc

Seat Unique, which is set to sell premium packages for Oasis‘s comeback tour, has raised £14.5m to continue its expansion.

The London-headquartered company has secured the funding through a Series A round led by Nickleby Capital.

Seat Unique has previously secured the backing of Dame Jessica Ennis, John Terry, Matt Dawson, Ben Stokes, Sam Warburton and Stuart Broad.

According to a document filed with Companies House, Seat Unique’s shareholders also include Sir Clive Woodward and George North.

It also counts Alastair Lukies, Dame Alison Rose, Sir Michael Lockett, Tim Griffin and Damien O’Donohoe among its board advisors.

‘Fans want to be certain they are buying tickets from a trusted company’

Richard Flint; Seat Unique’s chairperson, said: “The experience economy is rapidly becoming the backbone of the music industry, as fans increasingly seek out not just live performances, but unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experiences.

“Given the significance of these occasions, fans want to be certain that they are buying from a trusted and transparent company that only uses genuine sources.

“We are delighted with the recent growth that Seat Unique has seen, and the knowledge, connections and resources that these new investors bring will help us take advantage of the huge opportunities ahead of us.”

Chief executive and founder Robin Sherry added: “We are thrilled to have secured this additional investment, which not only reflects the robust market demand for our platform, but also the trust our investors have in our strategic direction.

“The addition of such distinguished figures to our group of board advisors is a testament to the impact we are making in the industry.

“This funding will allow us to continue enhancing our offering, ensuring that fans have unparalleled access to the best live experiences.”

Seat Unique said its extra £14.5m will be used to develop its platform, expand its reach and “deliver even greater value to both fans and rights holders”.

Stuart Broad backs Seat Unique

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad said: “As someone who has experienced first-hand the incredible energy and connection that live events bring,

“I’m thrilled to support Seat Unique in their mission to connect fans with the best experiences.

“The booming experiential economy is all about creating unforgettable moments, and Seat Unique is leading the way by ensuring that fans can access these opportunities seamlessly.

“I’m excited to be part of this journey and to help bring more fans closer to the events they love.”