Freedom of the city of London: more than just sheep on London Bridge

26/06/2025. London, UK. Sir Chris Hoy and Lady Sarra Hoy are awarded The Freedom Of The City at an event held at Mansion House, London, UK. 26 June 2025. Photo credit: Ray Tang/The City Of London Corporation

If you mention the Freedom of the City of London, most people picture sheep crossing London Bridge – and yes, that quirky tradition still happens.

But the Freedom is far more than a photo opportunity; it’s a living link to the City’s heritage and civic pride.

Historical roots and medieval rights

Dating back to the 13th century, the Freedom originally granted merchants the right to trade within the Square Mile – a privilege that helped shape London into a global financial powerhouse.

In medieval times, Freemen could drive livestock across the bridge toll-free, carry a sword for protection, and were exempt from press gangs. These rights may sound eccentric today, but they underscore how vital commerce was to the City’s survival.

The tradition endures: The annual sheep drive

Hundreds of years ago, if you owned livestock and were a Freeman or Liveryman, you could take them over the bridge without paying the toll.

Freemen still enjoy that right today, and each year, the Worshipful Company of Woolmen drive livestock over one of London’s bridges as part of the annual charity sheep drive.

You may have seen some of the Company’s members – and many other livery companies – at the Lady Mayor’s Show earlier this month, marching proudly with their banners or on a decorated float.

A distinguished emblem of accomplishment

Today, The Freedom continues to serve as a distinguished emblem of dedication and accomplishment.

Recent recipients include sporting legends such as Sir Chris Hoy, cultural icons such as Dame Judi Dench, and innovators such as Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web. Other noteworthy global figures – Nelson Mandela, Florence Nightingale, Bill Gates, and Professor Stephen Hawking – have proudly accepted this honour, joining a roll call that reflects excellence across business, science, and public life.

Continuity and timeless values

Why does this matter now? Because in an era of rapid change, traditions like the Freedom remind us that integrity, civic responsibility, and contribution endure. They connect the City’s cutting-edge innovation with centuries of resilience and leadership.

As Town Clerk and Chief Executive of the City of London Corporation, I see this not as nostalgia but as continuity: a celebration of those who make London thrive – from local heroes to world leaders. The framed parchment and red pouch may be historic, but the values they represent are timeless.

