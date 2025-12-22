Limited edition 911 GT3 90 pays tribute to Ferdinand Porsche

Porsche has revealed a new limited-edition 911 GT3. The GT3 90 F. A. Porsche honours an important member of the founding Porsche family.

The late Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, better known as F.A. Porsche, would have turned 90 years old this month.

To mark the occasion, Porsche has created the special GT3 Touring, which pays tribute to the man responsible for shaping the iconic 911 sports car – and establishing Porsche Design.

On sale in early 2026, the 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche boasts an array of design features that were developed by Stuttgart’s bespoke Sonderwunsch (special wishes) department.

Unique design for 911 GT3 90

The unique exterior and interior of this special-edition GT3 were inspired by air-cooled 911 driven by Ferdinand Porsche during the 1980s.

This includes the exclusive ‘F.A. Green Metallic’ paint colour developed for the GT3, and based on the Oak Green Metallic of F. A. Porsche’s own 911.

Input from the Porsche family, including Ferdinand’s youngest son, Mark, helped to refine the celebratory green hue. A galvanised, gold-plated badge with a ‘90 F. A. Porsche’ logo is affixed to the engine cover.

Also unique to the 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche are Fuchs-style alloy wheels finished in satin gloss black. These feature the historic 1963 Porsche crest on their locking centre caps.

Porsche Design on the inside

For the cabin, a new ‘F.A. Grid-Weave’ fabric was created. Made up from the 911 designer’s favourite colours, the pattern is similar to that used on his jackets.

The F.A. Grid-Weave can also be found inside the glovebox and on the luggage compartment mat. It is matched with Truffle Brown Club Leather upholstery on the seat bolsters, doors and dashboard.

Atop the dashboard, the Sport Chrono dial is based on the original Chronograph 1 wrist watch, created as a one-off piece for F. A. Porsche.

There is also an open-pore walnut plywood gear knob featuring F. A. Porsche’s signature, plus a gold-plated commemorative plaque in front of the passenger.

A left-hand-drive GT3 only

Porsche has made no mechanical changes to the regular 911 GT3 with Touring Package, meaning 510hp from a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six that will rev to 9,000rpm.

Production of the 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche will be capped at 90 examples, with one car already earmarked for Mark Porsche himself.

The remaining 89 vehicles will be available to order from April 2026, priced at €351,211 (approximately £308,000). However, its left-hand-drive configuration means the GT3 won’t be sold officially in the UK.

Each car comes with an exclusive special version of the Chronograph 1 wristwatch, along with a Porsche Design bag finished in Truffle Brown Club leather.

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research