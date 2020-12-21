Sea of Red: FTSE 100 plunges amid no deal and border fears

The FTSE 100 fell by almost 2 per cent on its Monday open as traders reacted to border chaos, a new mutant strain of Covid-19 and a lack of progress on Brexit negotiations.

Twenty minutes into trading the FTSE was down 1.77 per cent, with almost £33bn wiped off in the opening minutes of trading.

The pound has also collapsed against the Euro and the Dollar.

Airline stocks are being hard hit across Europe as assumptions of normality returning to aviation soon are now more doubtful due to the emergency of the new strain.

In the UK, fears over Christmas chaos at the border after France banned UK travelers and freight are leading the downward charge.

It’s a similar story across Europe, with the CAC 40 down more than 2 per cent.