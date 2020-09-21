FTSE 100 drops as scientists warn UK at ‘critical point’

The FTSE 100 fell sharply at the opening bell as warnings from top scientists over the spread of coronavirus spooked markets.

The blue-chip index dropped 1.7 per cent to 5,905 points. The FTSE 250 of mid-cap firms shed 1.5 per cent.

Germany’s Dax slipped 1.3 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was down 1.1 per cent. The falls helped push the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 down 1.2 per cent.

Overnight, China’s CSI 300 shed one per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.5 per cent but Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.2 per cent.

The pound was up 0.2 per cent against the dollar at $1.294. That took it off the two-month lows it hit last week.

The falls in the FTSE 100 came as scientists warned that countries like the UK are at a tipping point and must get on top of the spread of coronavirus before the winter.

Britain’s most senior scientists will make this point today in a speech. England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the UK chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance are set to warn that “a critical point has been reached”.

It comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) said at the end of last week that surging cases across Europe were a “wakeup call”.

The WHO’s regional director Hans Kluge said: “Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region.”

Investors are also anxious about a lack of action from central banks and US policymakers.

Both the Bank of England and US Federal Reserve left monetary policy on hold last week. But neither gave clear signs about whether they would loosen it at meetings in the near future.

Moreover, Republicans and Democrats in the US remain deadlocked over the next stimulus package. Economists say it is sorely needed.