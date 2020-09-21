HSBC shares hit lowest level since 1990s amid FinCEN scandal

HSBC’s rotten run has continued, with its Hong Kong shares hitting their lowest level since 1995 and its UK shares falling to the lowest point since 1998 amid allegations of money laundering.

Banks have already been squeezed hard by the pandemic: interest rates have been slashed and business loans look shaky. HSBC has also been embroiled in a geopolitical dispute between the US and China.

Now the banking giant is facing allegations – stemming from reports based on the leaked FinCEN files – that it allowed scammers to move money around the world despite warnings about the fraud.

HSBC’s shares tumbled 5.3 per cent overnight in Hong Kong to 29.3 Hong Kong dollars. And they were down five per cent in the UK to 288.8p, the lowest price since 1998.

Shares in Standard Chartered, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank also tumbled after they were named in the same reports.

Buzzfeed and other news organisations reported that suspicious activity reports (SARs) showed that the banks moved large sums of illicit money over almost two decades. They did so despite red flags about the funds, the reports said.

Banks use SARs to report suspicious behaviour. But they are not in themselves proof of wrongdoing. The SARs were filed to FinCEN, the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

HSBC shares down 50 per cent for the year

The reports said HSBC played a part in a £62m fraud. It is said to have moved the money through its US arm to accounts in Hong Kong in 2013 and 2014.

HSBC, Standard Chartered, Barclays and Deutsche Bank have been contacted for comment.

The accusations are a fresh blow for HSBC, whose UK shares have shed around 50 per cent so far this year.

On top of coronavirus, it has been caught up in the raging geopolitical argument over Hong Kong. More than half its profits come from the Asian financial hub.

Its Asia-Pacific chief executive Peter Wong signed a petition in support of China’s imposition of a security law on Hong Kong, which human rights campaigners have harshly criticised. The move earned the bank a sharp rebuke from the US government.