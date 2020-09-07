FTSE 100 rises after global sell-off as pound slides

The FTSE 100 opened higher as investors recovered their poise after a sharp sell-off in global stocks last week and a falling pound boosted the index.

The blue-chip index rose 1.1 per cent to 5,862 points. The FTSE 250 index of smaller firms rose 0.8 per cent.

On the continent, Germany’s Dax climbed 1.1 per cent while France’s CAC 40 rose one per cent.

However, stocks dropped in Asia overnight. China’s CSI 300 slumped 2.1 per cent after the country’s imports fell 2.1 per cent in August. Analysts had expected a rise of 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4 per cent.

Last week, doubts set in about the recent surge in global stock markets, causing investors to hit the sell button.

The US’s Nasdaq, which is dominated by big tech stocks, fell around 3.5 per cent over the week. The S&P 500 fell roughly 2.4 per cent.

Investors will get a breather today, however, as US stock markets are closed today for the Labor Day public holiday.

The FTSE 100 this morning recovered some of the ground it lost last week. It fell around two per cent from Monday to Friday.

Its rise came despite the number of coronavirus cases in the UK jumping 50 per cent in a day. Daily new cases hit 3,000 on Sunday – the most since May.

The index was helped by the pound’s 0.4 per cent fall against the dollar to $1.322. It was driven by reports that the UK is set to override key parts of the withdrawal agreement it reached with the EU.

“This has certainly raised the stakes at a fraught time in talks,” Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said in a note. “The UK seem to be briefing hard in the media that they are quite prepared to walk away from talks if no progress is made.”