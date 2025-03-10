The Editor’s Interview: Should the Tories be afraid of Reform UK?

In this episode, we see top Tory Andrew Griffith MP grilled by City AM Editor Christian May on the threat posed to the Conservatives by Nigel Farage’s Reform UK; mistakes made by the Tories during their 14 years in power; Labour’s growth agenda; and Kemi Badenoch’s leadership.

In a wide-ranging and lively discussion, the Shadow Business Secretary insists that his party is on the right path back to power and says that Labour’s changes to employment law undermine the government’s claim to be pro-growth.