County cricket faces viability questions, warns report

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 01: Dan Lawrence and Sam Curran of Surrey walk out during day three of the Rothesay County Championship match between Surrey and Durham at The Kia Oval on July 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

County cricket faces “questions about its long-term viability” despite a looming £520m windfall from sales of stakes in the Hundred franchises, a new report has warned.

The Leonard Curtis Cricket Finance Report, launched yesterday at the Oval, examines the financial health of domestic cricket in England and Wales.

It found that central funding accounts for more than half of revenue at some of the 18 first-class counties, and up to 71 per cent at the most reliant, Northamptonshire.

Foreign investment into the Hundred is set to hand counties a major financial boost but the report warns that it must be spent wisely.

“This report raises questions about the long-term viability of the county model. Investment in The Hundred may provide some medium-term relief, but only if invested strategically and to build infrastructure,” said co-author Professor Rob Wilson.

“Cricket in England and Wales remains overly reliant on central distributions, TV rights, and international fixtures at a handful of Test grounds. While significant profits have been posted in isolated cases over the past 10 years, they are exceptions to the rule.

“Without ECB support and income from The Hundred, it is questionable whether some counties could survive even for a single season.”

Big three earn 44 per cent of county income

Surrey are by far the most financially healthy county, the report found, and make up a “big three” with Lancashire and Warwickshire who together account for 44 per cent of all county revenue.

“The Hundred money allows the 18 first-class counties to look to the future rather than simply survive from one summer to the next,” said former England captain Michael Vaughan.

“I believe the smaller counties must spend their windfall on player pathways and getting their facilities up to scratch.

“There needs to be a strategic plan of how to create a sustainable county cricket club. I would like to see counties being transparent with each other and sharing knowledge about what works for them.

“Sometimes petty rivalries prevent that from happening and divisions between the Test host counties and the others develop.”