FTSE 100 opens flat as excitement over US jobs data wanes

The FTSE 100 opened flat this morning as investor excitement following yesterday’s strong US payrolls data petered out and fears over surging coronavirus cases helped dampen sentiment.

The blue-chip index was trading marginally in the green by 8.20am. The midcap FTSE 250 added 0.47 per cent in early trading.

Global stocks climbed higher yesterday after data showed the US economy added jobs at a record pace in June, the latest signal of a rebound in business activity following the easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns.

However fears over spiking Covid-19 cases in several states and the possibility of further lockdowns helped keep a lid on sentiment today.

Asian markets hit a four-month high on Friday in the wake of the US payrolls figures and further positive economic data from China.

China’s services sector expanded at its quickest pace in over a decade in June, the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed, as the easing of lockdown measures revived consumer demand.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent, reaching its highest level since late February.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 per cent, while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite added 1.23 and 1.98 per cent respectively.