Scotch whisky: 85-year-old release to become world’s oldest

For 130 years, Gordon & MacPhail has been driven by a simple mission: to create single malt Scotch whisky of exceptional quality.

Gordon & MacPhail has announced plans to release the world’s oldest single malt Scotch whisky this October — an 85-year-old expression from Glenlivet Distillery.

The whisky was laid down in a single American oak cask on 3 February 1940 by George Urquhart and his father, John, founders of the family-run business based in Elgin, Scotland.

It remained untouched for over eight decades, only being decanted on 5 February 2025.

A total of 125 decanters were produced, each filled with spirit bottled at 43.7 per cent ABV.

This historic cask, number 336, now holds the title for the longest-matured single malt Scotch whisky ever released.

Scotch whisky heritage

The decision to bottle was based on the family’s long-standing tradition of releasing only when quality is deemed ready, not based on commercial demand.

Stephen Rankin, director of prestige and a fourth-generation member of the owning family, said the whisky represented a “living piece of history.”

The release coincides with a creative partnership between Gordon & MacPhail and American architect Jeanne Gang, who designed a bespoke decanter for the whisky.

Decanter #1 will be auctioned by Christie’s New York in November, with proceeds benefiting US conservation group American Forests.

The design concept, titled ‘Artistry in Oak’, will be revealed in October ahead of the whisky’s public release.

Gordon & MacPhail is a fourth-generation, family-owned whisky specialist headquartered in Elgin, Scotland. For more than 130 years, the company has curated spirit from over 100 Scottish distilleries, known for pairing it with its own casks to create unique, long-aged expressions.

Their philosophy prioritises maturation over market timing, often producing some of the oldest and rarest Scotch whiskies available.

“This whisky is truly exceptional due to its remarkable history and unique maturation process,” said Rankin. “The influence of the cask, combined with the rarity and scarcity of the liquid, creates a whisky that is not only extraordinary in its taste but also a living piece of history.”

“Timing is everything,” the company stated. “Leaving each cask to mature, undeterred by commercial necessity, is a long-held, unnegotiable mantra — a fitting way to honour the integrity of each release.”

Architect Jeanne Gang commented: “Each careful step lends something to a whisky’s unique flavour. Then, there are years of protecting the casks so they can age. In architecture, these elements of materiality and time also play a critical role in the design process.”

“This is what I found inspiring about the opportunity to design a decanter for Gordon & MacPhail’s 85-year-old single malt whisky.”

Rankin added: “Given the importance of oak in our craft, this partnership was a natural fit, aligning with our mission to leave a meaningful legacy for ongoing generations, via fundraising for the sustainable future of American oak trees.”

Whisky collectors and enthusiasts are invited to register their interest via the company’s official website ahead of the release.