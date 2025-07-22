Distillers One of One returns with bespoke Scotch whisky selection

Gordon & MacPhail 75-Year-Old from Glen Grant Distillery

The Distillers One of One auction will return this October, showcasing 40 uniquely crafted whisky lots in what has become the global stage for rare Scotch whisky and luxury design.

Each one-off release, to be auctioned by Sotheby’s, will be sold in support of Scottish youth charities.

The event will take place on Friday, 10 October 2025 at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh.

Now in its third edition, the biennial auction will feature contributions from 36 distilleries, presenting never-to-be-repeated whiskies in bespoke vessels.

Standout creations include decanters shaped like seedpods, capsules crafted with platinum, and displays that integrate tailoring and Murano glass.

Ultra-aged whiskies take the stage

Among the top lots are The Glen Grant Eternal, a 77-year-old single malt encased in a handblown magnum glass vessel with silver detailing.

Also drawing attention is the Glenlivet SPIRA — a 60-year-old whisky housed in a decanter shaped to mirror the movement of vapour within a still.

Laphroaig enters the sale with a 40-year-old whisky presented in a precision-engineered capsule, complete with a green 1.5L crystal decanter.

From top left to bottom right: The Glen Grant Eternal; Ladyburn Marilyn Monroe by Sam Shaw; Laphroaig Capsule; Old Pulteney Polaris; Gordon & MacPhail Trilogy; The Glendronach Arias in Time

Old Pulteney’s Polaris, aged 47 years, arrives in a wave-inspired blue bottle flanked by Caithness slate and metals drawn from distillery equipment.

Port Ellen, marking its 200th anniversary, contributes a sculptural glass piece inspired by the chemistry of smoke, paired with an exclusive on-site experience.

With the artistry set to rival the spirit itself, auction estimates range from £12,000 to over £110,000 per lot.

The Distillers One of One auction history

The Distillers One of One, first held in 2021, brings together Scotch whisky houses to donate ultra-rare bottles in the name of philanthropy.

No two lots are ever the same, and none will be recreated.

Read more Old Pulteney unveils its oldest-ever whisky

Many of the pieces combine aged liquids with design commissions from renowned sculptors, glassblowers, and tailors.

In the words of Sotheby’s Global Head of Spirits Jonny Fowle, “Distillers One of One is the apex at which whisky meets art and luxury.”

Brown-Forman’s Glendronach lot includes four single malts, styled as an operatic quartet and accompanied by a bespoke bronze stage by Milan-based Osanna Visconti.

Gordon & MacPhail are offering three decanters to mark 130 years in the trade, including the first-ever release from The Cairn distillery and a 75-year-old Glen Grant.

Aberlour’s 53-year-old “Mouth of the Chattering Burn” arrives in a hand-carved glass decanter made from its original mould.

The House of Hazelwood presents a dual experience: a bespoke whisky and a tailored cashmere jacket designed at Huntsman of Savile Row.

William Grant & Sons contributes a Ladyburn 1966 with a photograph of Marilyn Monroe by Sam Shaw, captured privately in New York in 1954.

The Distillers’ Charity

All proceeds from the auction — 100 per cent of the hammer price — go to The Distillers’ Charity and the Youth Action Fund.

To date, the auction has raised £4.3m ($5.25m) positively impacting more than 3,300 young people across Scotland.

The fund has supported outcomes from employment to further education and literacy, as well as life skills such as financial management and mentoring.

Beanie Espey-Geraedts, MD of Distillers One of One, said: “Each donor is dedicating significant time, care and resources to craft truly unique lots — this year’s line-up is raising the bar once more.”

Since its inception, the event has broken 37 world sales records for distilleries involved, cementing its position as the world’s leading charity auction for Scotch whisky.