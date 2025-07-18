Old Pulteney unveils its oldest-ever whisky

Old Pulteney’s Polaris, a one-of-a-kind 47-year-old single malt whisky contained in hand-blown blue glass bottle, featuring inciso cuts to mimic the North Sea’s choppy waters, sits inside a structure of Caithness Slate.

Old Pulteney has revealed Polaris, a one-of-a-kind 47-year-old single malt whisky, ahead of the distillery’s bicentennial in 2026.

The whisky will be exclusively available through the Distillers One of One Charity Auction in October 2025.

Polaris stands as the oldest expression ever released by the coastal distillery based in Wick, Scotland.

It has been matured for 40 years in American oak ex-bourbon casks before spending seven years in a single first-fill Spanish oak butt.

The whisky, bottled at 43.6 per cent ABV, features aromas of sea spray and delivers a complex flavour profile on the palate.

Tasting notes include vanilla, sweet cinnamon pastry, Scottish tablet and dark chocolate.

Old Pulteney’s rarest whisky

Old Pulteney has dubbed the release a “never-to-be-repeated” showpiece and the rarest whisky in its nearly 200-year history.

Its launch comes as the brand prepares for a major celebration of its maritime legacy in 2026.

Only one 1.5 litre bottle will be made available, accompanied by a 100ml tasting sample.

Founded in 1826, Old Pulteney is one of the northernmost distilleries on the Scottish mainland.

Known as “The Maritime Malt,” it draws character from its windswept coastal setting in Wick.

The distillery’s single malts are heavily influenced by sea air and traditional ageing techniques, contributing to their distinctive briny and complex profile.

“This truly one-of-a-kind creation marks a momentous milestone for Old Pulteney,” said Malcolm Waring, Distillery Manager.

“Matured for an extraordinary 47 years, Polaris is a stunning reflection of Old Pulteney’s authentic maritime character – shaped over decades by breathing in the salt-laden air, time, and tradition.”

“This single malt was carefully selected not just on age alone, but for the remarkable depth and complexity of the whisky itself,” he added.

“Polaris perfectly captures the very essence of our Maritime Malt.”

A structure of Caithness Slate

The artistic casing of Polaris was created in collaboration with Glasstorm and Norse Stone.

A hand-blown blue glass bottle, featuring inciso cuts to mimic the North Sea’s choppy waters, sits inside a structure of Caithness Slate.

Local jeweller Lucy Woodley integrated reclaimed copper and silver into the outer casing, including a hidden copper disc salvaged from one of Old Pulteney’s original stills.

“The inspiration for Old Pulteney Polaris was born from walking along Scotland’s north-east coastline,” said Glasstorm’s Brodie Nairn and Nichola Burns.

“We discovered amazing rocky sea stacks known locally as ‘Thirle Door Arch’. It was this picturesque setting that inspired the design behind Polaris.”

Whisky critic Dave Broom praised the expression’s layered profile and balance: “The palate is thick and waxy, mingling soft, late-harvest fruit with cedar-spiced tannins and a hint of salinity, evoking a windswept clifftop.”

Fellow whisky writer Jonny McCormick highlighted its complexity: “On the palate, it’s silky and vibrant, with Scottish tablet, citrus peel, and a rolling wave of grilled pineapple, cherry cake, and toasted spice.”

Funds raised from the auction will benefit The Distillers’ Charity, with a focus on its Youth Action Fund, which supports young people in Scotland from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Polaris bottle will be sold at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh on 10th October 2025.

Registration is now open on The Distillers One of One website.