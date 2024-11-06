Sauber swap Hamilton’s former teammate for Alonso protege

Sauber are cutting Valtteri Bottas to make room for Gabriel Bortoleto

Formula 1 team Sauber have axed Valtteri Bottas for next season and replaced him with Fernando Alonso protege Gabriel Bortoleto.

Bottas, who has 10 grand prix wins from his 12 seasons in F1, spent five years as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes.

The Finn, 35, has been linked with a return to the Silver Arrows as a reserve driver after Sauber confirmed the signing of Brazilian Bortoleto, who is 15 years his junior.

Bottas joined Sauber, then branded Alfa Romeo, in 2022 but after nine top-10 finishes in his debut season results tailed off and he is yet to win a point this year.

“A situation like this is never easy for anyone, but after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met,” said Bottas.

“These past years with the team have been an incredible journey, full of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments. Though it’s time to move on, I’ll always carry a piece of this team with me, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for us both.”

Bortoleto won the Formula 3 title last year, currently leads Formula 2 and has been nurtured by McLaren as part of the team’s driver development programme.

For the last two years he has also been a client of former F1 champion and current McLaren driver Alonso’s driver management company A14.

Bortoleto is set to partner German veteran Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber after signing a multi-year deal that would take him into the team’s new era under Audi from 2026.

“This is one of the most exciting projects in motorsport, if not in all of sports. Joining a team that combines the rich motorsport history of Sauber and Audi is a true honour,” he said.

“Beyond simply being a member, I aim to grow with this ambitious project and reach the pinnacle of motorsport.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity given to me by the team and for the chance to work alongside an experienced driver like Nico. I am confident that together, we will write our own success story.”