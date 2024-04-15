Salon Privé London to host 3 days of champagne and supercars

This year’s Salon Privé London event will showcase some of the greatest supercars across three days of themed celebrations.

Hosted at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, the open-air show brings together modern and classic vehicles, culminating with a ‘Concours de Vente’ display – where all the cars are for sale.

Now in its third year, the 2024 edition of Salon Privé London will take place between 18 and 20 April.

Celebrating the Porsche 911 Turbo

Salon Privé London 2024 opens with ‘Porsche Day’ on Thursday 18 April. This will honour 50 years of the Porsche 911 Turbo, with 50 examples of the German icon brightening up the lawn at the Royal Hospital.

Among the rarest Porsches on display will be one of only 11 964 Turbo S Leichtbau (Lightweight) models. Finished in Grand Prix White with a Flamenco Red interior, the car has just 260 miles recorded on its odometer.

On Friday 19 April, the ‘McLaren Masters’ collection will showcase the supercars of McLaren Automotive, including the 675LT and new plug-in hybrid Artura.

Completing the three-day event will be ‘Supercar Saturday’, with 50 vehicles from the SCC private members’ supercar club making an appearance.

Supercar spectacular

Supercars confirmed for the family-focused Saturday include a Koenigsegg CCR, Porsche 918 Spyder and a Ferrari F12 tdf. Salon Privé London is also playing host to upmarket motorcycles, boats and helicopters, covering all your luxury transport needs…

“This year, we have an unbelievable trio of special themed days to really bring Salon Privé London alive,” said director David Bagley. “We will be the first event in the world to celebrate 50 years of the famous Porsche 911 Turbo, and I’m delighted that an ultra-rare right-hand-drive Lightweight will be one of the stars of the show.

“On Friday, it will be all things McLaren, including the fantastic Elva, while Saturday will see SCC members deliver our family-focused day, a sensational supercar spectacle. Every one of our themed days for 2024 is certain to be special.”

Tickets for Salon Privé London are available to buy now, along with hospitality packages.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research