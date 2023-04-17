Salon Privé luxury car extravaganza returns to London this week

This week sees the return of Salon Privé London, which will take place on the groomed lawns of the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

The sister event to the established Salon Privé Concours d’Élégance at Blenheim Palace, the London show brings together the world’s finest hypercars, classics and restomods, and showcases new models from marques such as Ferrari, Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Taking place on 20-22 April 2023, Salon Privé London will boast a high-end shopping village, plus food options that range from snacks to a formal three-course meal.

UK debut for Venom F5 Roadster

Demonstrating the breadth of UK debuts taking place at Salon Privé London, the show includes a first look at the electric Abarth 500e Scorpionissima hot hatchback.

At the other end of the scale to the diminutive Abarth, the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster will also appear for the first time. With a 1,187hp twin-turbocharged V8, the American-made roadster is the world’s fastest and most powerful convertible car.

Other highlights of the show include Theon Design‘s latest restomod Porsche 911, the off-road-ready Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and the electric Wiesmann Project Thunderball.

Concours cars you can buy

One of the major attractions at Salon Privé London is the Concours de Vente. This will see premium dealers from the UK and beyond displaying their cars for sale.

Limited to 75 cars, the Concours de Vente is split into three classes. Class One is up to £250,000, Class Two is between £250,000 and £1 million, and Class Three is for cars costing more than £1 million. Best in class trophies, and an ultimate Prix d’Honneur for the top car overall, will be awarded.

Tickets for Salon Privé London are available to buy now, including hospitality packages for those who want the full VIP experience.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research