Classic Alfa-inspired Totem GT debuts at Salon Privé next week

The Totem GT restomod makes its UK debut next week at Salon Privé, the high-end classic and supercar show hosted in the grounds of Blenheim Palace. Taking inspiration from the iconic Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, the Totem GT marries classic styling with ultra-modern technology.

Totem Automobili was founded in 2018 by automotive designer Riccardo Quaggio, following a career at Honda and Alfa Romeo. He describes the Totem GT as being the car he dreamed of as a child.

Several years have been spent refining the design of the Totem GT, which comprehensively updates the classic Giulia coupe shape.

Crafted from carbon fibre

Each one is based on a 1970s Alfa Romeo GT Junior 1300 or 1600. This is stripped down to leave just the firewall from the donor car.

Totem then adds its own bespoke carbon fibre monocoque chassis, and clothes the car in carbon bodywork. The panels take 8,000 hours to produce, and weigh just 95kg.

The Totem GT Super comes with a twin-turbocharged 2.8-litre V6 engine that produces 600hp in standard tune, or a supercar-rivalling 750hp in Stage 2 guise.

Alternatively, buyers can opt for the Totem GT Electric, with a 500hp electric motor and 81kWh battery. The restomod EV can sprint to 62mph in just 2.9 seconds, and offers a potential range of nearly 300 miles.

Electric heart, classic soul

The Totem GT Electric uses a 13-speaker 125dB external sound system to recreate the noise of a conventional, petrol-powered car.

Carbon fibre seats based on those in the original Alfa Romeo 1750 Giulia GT are fitted, each one individually moulded to the customer’s body shape. The bespoke pedals are also aligned to the driver’s shoe size.

Totem Automobili will display the new Totem GT at Salon Privé, Blenheim Palace, between 30 August and 2 September 2023. Tickets for the event are available to buy now.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research