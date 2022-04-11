British-built Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival takes to the road

The reborn Bizzarrini sports car company has achieved a significant milestone, as its first completed car hits the road. A painstaking recreation of the original, the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival is now undergoing endurance testing before production.

The project is intended as a tribute to the company’s founder, Giotto Bizzarrini, and his dedication to innovation and performance. A former engineer for Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Iso, Giotto Bizzarrini was involved in some of the most significant sports cars of the 1950s and 1960s.

His work includes the 1957 Ferrari 250 TR, the renowned 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO and the revolutionary Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan.

A faithful replica

Bizzarrini founded his eponymous company in 1964, with his 5300 GT based upon the Iso Grifo A3C he also engineered. The Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa went on to take a class win at the 1965 Le Mans 24 Hours race, finishing ninth overall. As a demonstration of its reliability, Bizzarrini then drove the successful car back home to Italy.

Today, the revived Bizzarrini company includes former Aston Martin chief executive Dr Ulrich Bez as chairman. The Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival is a faithful replica of the original, but made with the benefits of modern engineering.

A 5.3-litre V8 engine, using Weber carburettors, develops more than 400hp. Independent suspension using Giotto’s own design is used, along with disc brakes all-round. A kerb weight of just 1,250kg results in an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

Pushing the boundaries

Although Bizzarrini was originally founded in Livorno, Italy, the 5300 GT Revival is being hand-built in the UK.

Each of the 24 examples will conform to FIA Appendix K historic racing regulations. This includes a comprehensive six-point roll cage, two racing bucket seats and a safety fuel cell. A lightweight one-piece composite bodyshell is fitted, with buyers able to specify a carbon fibre version if desired.

“Had it been available, we believe Giotto Bizzarrini would almost certainly have deployed carbon fibre in his racing cars,” said Richard Quinlan, COO of Bizzarrini. “As a result, the 5300 GT Revival Corsa will be offered with a full carbon fibre bodyshell as standard for those customers who do not need to conform to Historic Racing regulations.”

On red alert

The 5300 GT Revival was constructed using Bizzarrini’s own blueprints, and the knowledge of those who built the car back in the 1960s. Materials from original suppliers have also been utilised to ensure period accuracy.

Such dedication to authenticity extends to tracking down the correct shade of Rosso Corsa red paint. A sample from an original panel was used, which was subsequently colour-matched to create Rosso Corsa Bizzarrini 222.

With final testing now underway, Bizzarrini plans for first deliveries to customers in May 2022.

John Redfern writes for Retro Motor