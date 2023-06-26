Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce review: Last chance saloon

If choosing another grey German saloon seems just too predictable, the Alfa Romeo Giulia is the compact executive car for you. It has been around since 2015, but Alfa has just treated it to a later-life update.

For a design that is now eight years old, the Giulia can still turn heads. The subtle facelift has added new ‘Trilobo’ matrix LED headlights, reminiscent of classic Alfas, along with a dark finish for the front grille.

Changes have been made inside as well, with Alfa Romeo seeking to address complaints about earlier models. They include a leather-wrapped gear lever to replace the previous, cheap-looking item. Cabin quality has improved, but is still unlikely to give Audi or BMW any sleepless nights. At least there are proper physical controls for the climate control system.

A new 8.8-inch infotainment screen still seems small in comparison to iPad-style hardware seen in rivals, although the Guilia’s 12.3-inch digital driver display looks neat.

Sense of balance

Aside from the Ferrari-derived 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 in the ultra-rapid Quadrifoglio version, there is now only one engine offered for the Giulia. Producing 280hp, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol in this Veloce version is pleasingly free from turbo lag.

This makes it feel even faster than the official 0-62mph time of 5.7 seconds. A healthy 295lb ft slug of torque makes for effortless real-world performance, too. This is certainly enough power to show the rear-wheel-drive layout – and accompanying 50:50 weight distribution – in its best light.

An eight-speed automatic gearbox is standard, with no manual transmission available. There are huge aluminium paddles attached to the steering column, though, which respond rapidly to requests for another gear. Take control and the Giulia’s gearbox will not try to second-guess what you want, but leave you to change gear as desired.

Spirited driving does not translate into impressive fuel economy, sadly. Officially, the Giulia Veloce can average up to 39.2mpg, but the reality will probably be less than 30mpg. CO2 emissions of 162g/km won’t attract company car drivers either; the Giulia really needs a plug-in hybrid option to tempt fleet users.

Carving through corners

Still, such worries will be forgotten once you experience the Giulia Veloce’s handling. The steering is quick, and lighter than expected, but it allows you to carve through a set of corners with real precision. Even the ride quality is impressive, given that the Veloce uses large 19-inch alloy wheels.

Harder to ignore is a £48,759 asking price for the Giulia Veloce. Alfa Romeo has tried to position itself as a premium brand, but this looks a little steep even when compared to higher-end rivals. The entry-level Giulia Sprint costs from £43,259, while the range-topping Competizione version is £52,259.

An extensive list of standard equipment does help offset the price. Adaptive cruise control, wireless smartphone charging and autonomous emergency braking are all included. However, this will still be very much a car bought with the heart rather than the head.

Dreams vs. reality

Ultimately, this is the Giulia Veloce’s key selling point. Yes, the premium German rivals make more sense, but who really wakes up in the middle of the night thinking about an Audi A4 or BMW 3 Series?

Alfa Romeo has the aim of becoming a fully electric brand by 2027 – sooner than the UK’s mandated 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. This might almost be your last chance to buy a new, petrol-powered Alfa, which seems like a sobering thought.

The Giulia is not perfect, but it delivers just enough charm and engagement to overcome its faults. And if this really is the last internal combustion car you buy, you might as well choose one that puts a smile on your face, every time you drive it.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

PRICE: £47,759

POWER: 280hp

0-62MPH: 5.7sec

TOP SPEED: 149mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 39.2mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 162g/km