New Maserati Grecale: first official photos of V6, hybrid and electric SUV￼

Maserati has pulled the wraps off its new Grecale compact SUV. Named after a north-easterly Mediterranean wind, Maserati says its Porsche Macan rival is the ‘everyday exceptional’ SUV, offering a combination of luxury, performance and interior space.

Along with petrol and hybrid drivetrains, the Grecale will also become Maserati’s first electric car.

An electrified future

The Grecale EV will wear a ‘Folgore’ badge (‘Lightning’ in English). Due for launch in early 2023, it will be powered by a large 105kWh battery and offer up to 590lb ft of instant electric torque.

Until then, Maserati will offer a selection of four-cylinder hybrid drivetrains, plus a twin-turbocharged V6. The latter is reserved for the flagship Trofeo, which musters 530hp, for 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds.

Hybrid models come in 300hp GT or 330hp Modena specifications. All versions of the Grecale have four-wheel drive.

Analogue to digital

Maserati took inspiration from its MC20 supercar when designing the Grecale, notably the concave front grille and curvaceous front wings. Boomerang-shaped taillights are a nod to the Giugiaro-designed 3200 GT coupe.

Inside, the Grecale comes with four digital screens. Along with the instrument panel and dual multimedia touchscreens, even the classic Maserati clock has gone digital.

Upmarket interior options include carbon fibre trim and perforated leather. A premium Sonus Faber 3D audio system delivers up to 1,000W of output.

Made in Italy

UK prices have not been confirmed, but a starting point of around £50,000 looks likely. The Grecale will sit below the larger Levante SUV in Maserati’s range.

Production begins in the second half of 2022 at the Stellantis Cassino Plant, located in Piedimonte San Germano, Italy. The factory already builds the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models, both of which share a common platform with the Grecale.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research