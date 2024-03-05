Maserati GranCabrio might be 2024’s most glamorous new car

Following on from the new GranTurismo, Maserati has added the head-turning GranCabrio convertible to its refreshed range.

The open-air GT is said to be dedicated to driving enthusiasts who ‘demand the greatest levels of comfort and style’.

Much is shared with the GranTurismo coupe, including the same V6 petrol or fully electric powertrain options, along with all-wheel drive.

‘Grand tourer par excellence’

In contrast to the regular GranTurismo, Maserati has dispensed with entry-level Modena trim for the GranCabrio.

That makes Trofeo spec the starting point for the spyder model, with an upgraded version of the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 ‘Nettuno’ petrol engine and an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox fitted as standard.

A power output of 550hp, along with 479lb ft of torque, allows the GranCabrio Trofeo to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.6 seconds. A top speed of 196mph also makes the al fresco Maserati only a fraction slower than its fixed-roof sibling.

A flagship 761hp electric Folgore model will join the range soon, with a likely price tag of close to £200,000.

Rapid performance, rapid roof

Designed to be a genuine four-seater, the GranCabrio has a fabric roof to save space and weight versus a folding hard-top. It can be opened in 14 seconds and operates at speeds of up to 31mph.

A three-stage neck warmer heating system is standard, while buyers can also specify an optional Windstop device to reduce turbulence inside the cabin.

The opening roof does sacrifice some boot space, however. The GranCabrio offers a luggage capacity of 172 litres, compared to 310 litres in the GranTurismo.

Bespoke options available

Following the reveal of the GranCabrio, the Trofeo version can now be configured to your dream specification through the Maserati website.

Alternatively, orders for the GranCabrio can also be placed via Maserati dealers. Prices start at just under £169,500, but diving into the extensive options list – such as paint from Maserati’s bespoke Fuoriserie range, for example – could ramp up this total considerably.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research