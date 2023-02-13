Maserati GranTurismo review: Bella Italia

Petrol or electric? As 2030 looms large, it’s a question we’re all being forced to consider, and Maserati is first to offer buyers that choice in a single sports car. Hopefully, a day driving each derivative of the new GranTurismo will make the answer apparent…

Maserati has a long history of GT cars, stretching right back to the original A6 1500 Gran Turismo of 1947. Design boss Klaus Busse says the GranTurismo represents “the epicentre of the brand”: a rival for the Ferrari Roma, Aston Martin DB11 and Bentley Continental GT.

The electric Folgore (‘lightning’ in English) is the headline act here. It serves up 761hp from a 92.5kWh battery and is projected to cost £180,000 when it reaches showrooms this summer. Below that sit the 550hp Trofeo and 480hp Modena, both powered by Maserati’s 3.0-litre ‘Nettuno’ V6, at circa. £160,000 and £140,000 respectively. Remember when the GranTurismo was Porsche 911 money? Not any more.

Classic GT glamour

Busse played it safe with the styling, but says customers prefer this ‘evolutionary’ approach. “Maserati owners tell us they want cars that are beautiful. It’s not about showing off. We’ve tried to create a piece of moving sculpture,” he explains. With its plunging bonnet, voluptuous front wings and powerful haunches, the latest GranTurismo certainly exudes classic GT glamour.

It’s also suitably special inside, with tactile aluminium trim and acres of rich Italian leather. The dashboard has gone fully digital – yes, even the traditional Maserati clock – but the interface is intuitive and there isn’t a glitchy haptic touchpad in sight (take note, Ferrari). A convex rear window means the ‘+2’ seats feel roomier than a Roma’s, too. They’re fine for adults on shorter journeys.

Heading to the Vallelunga circuit near Rome in the new Maserati GranTurismo.



This is the Trofeo, with a detuned, 550hp version of the 3.0-litre twin-turbo ‘Nettuno’ V6 from the MC20 supercar.



Also driving the 490hp Modena V6 and 761hp Folgore electric models later today. pic.twitter.com/y3CarUmKg3 — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) January 25, 2023

Let’s start with the V6 versions. The twin-turbo lump’s gravelly, rather workmanlike soundtrack can’t match the high-pitched howl of the old naturally aspirated F136 V8 (few engines can, frankly), but performance is several steps beyond. With four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission that’s almost as quick as a twin-clutch ’box, even the Modena will hit 62mph in 3.9 seconds.

Forza Folgore

The Trofeo is 0.4 seconds swifter still, although the benefits of its extra 70hp and electronic rear differential are rarely apparent on the road. More obvious are its well-weighted controls, ample grip and throttle-adjustable balance, along with an occasionally rather abrupt ride on the standard-fit air suspension.

Still, the GranTurismo wouldn’t be a Maserati without a few flaws and, like many of its famous forebears (Sebring, Mistral, Bora and others), it feels like a car you could drive for hours to the French Alps, then enjoy threading together a few hairpins when you get there.

On-track at Vallelunga in the electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore.



A GranCabrio Folgore (it means ‘lightning’) follows soon, along with EV versions of the MC20 and Grecale SUV.



Kerb weight is a hefty 2,240kg – versus 1,790kg for the V6 versions. pic.twitter.com/6oWjZH3ebF — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) January 25, 2023

Attempt the same journey in the electric Folgore and you’d need several charging stops, as its 280-mile range is probably more like 200 miles in the real world. That seriously dents its credentials as a GT car, even if 270kW charging capability means you can potentially add 62 miles in five minutes. However, as a driving machine, it’s undoubtedly one of the most exciting EVs so far.

Make mine a Modena

Inevitably, it’s outrageously fast. Despite weighing 465kg more than its combustion cousins, the Folgore dispatches 0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds and reaches 202mph. Unlike some EVs, though, its talents don’t feel limited to straight-line speed.

Rather than using a skateboard-style platform, the T-shaped battery runs along the spine of the car, keeping its centre of gravity low. Factor in clever torque vectoring between the two rear motors and the Folgore combines the smoothness of an EV with the poise (and pace) of a supercar.

So, petrol or electric? Well, Maserati’s V6 feels like a tool for the job, not an engine to give you goosebumps, so even committed petrolheads may feel conflicted. Also, the EV is faster and seems more exotic somehow, helped by its unique status in the sector. For me, though, until battery tech or the charging network improves, the Folgore’s limited ‘grand touring’ ability means the best GranTurismo is the cheapest one: the entry-level Modena.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo

PRICE: £160,000 (est.)

POWER: 550hp

0-62MPH: 3.5sec

TOP SPEED: 199mph

FUEL ECONOMY: TBC

KERB WEIGHT: 1,795kg