Concours on Savile Row brings rare classics to free London event

London’s Savile Row – famous for its high-end tailors – plays host to a display of rare and exotic cars this week.

The second Concours on Savile Row promises to be even grander than 2022’s event, with more cars and additional supporting partners.

Taking place on Wednesday 24 May and Thursday 25 May 2023, the covers come off at 10am and the event remains open – with the street closed to normal traffic – until 8pm on both days. Concours on Savile Row is free to attend, with no tickets required.

Classic or electro?

With an expanded array of cars, Concours on Savile Row will stretch the length of the street, seeing cars paired with particular tailors. For 2023, the show has also expanded around the corner, into the area outside the Royal Academy of Arts on Burlington Gardens.

Vehicles on show this year will span everything from a 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Spyder Competizione to a brand new Aston Martin DBX707 SUV.

New marques taking part include Callum Design with its restomod Vanquish 25, and RML with its Ferrari-based Short Wheelbase supercar. Electrified exotics will also be present, including the Bentley S2 Continental by Lunaz and Superformance GT40 from Everrati.

Alfa Romeo is using the event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Quadrifoglio badge, while Audi will display past and present models with Quattro four-wheel drive.

A red-carpet debut

The significance of the Concours on Savile Row was demonstrated last year by the UK debuts of the Czinger 21C hypercar (pictured above) and McLaren Artura.

On Wednesday evening, EFG Private Bank and the Royal Academy of Arts will host a gala dinner in the Collections Gallery. The Academy will also lead a roundtable discussion on the topic of ‘investment-level collector cars that transcend the car hobby and become rolling works of art’. Craft displays, live music and pop-up refreshment stalls are among the attractions, too.

