Exclusive: Salesforce chief says tech firm’s City of London offices are fullest worldwide

Salesforce’s London offices are now fuller than any of its other offices in any other city in the world, Salesforce’s UK & Ireland head has said to City A.M.

Speaking exclusively to this paper, Salesforce UK & Ireland CEO Zahra Bahrololoumi said “Salesforce thrives in city centres,” as she explained the firm is now working to upgrade its offices in order to reap the benefits of in-person working.

The UK&I chief said more of the San Francisco tech firm’s staff are now working from its City of London headquarters, than from any of its other offices, as she said the firm is currently working to expand its real estate portfolio.

The Salesforce exec said the firm intends to “expand and invest in” its real estate portfolio, as she suggested that “physical spaces” are “critical for collaboration” and “remain a key part” of Salesforce’s identity.

The tech-sector veteran, who joined Salesforce last year after forging out a 22-year long career at IT consultancy Accenture, said Salesforce is now “reimagining” its offices, with a view to ensuring its workspaces enable “the camaraderie and innovation that comes from gathering in person”.

She said the plans to upgrade its offices have been introduced in response to requests from Salesforce employees.

“We’ve listened to our employees and in-person connection is their number one request,” Bahrololoumi said.

The comments come after Salesforce first moved into its 110 Bishopsgate HQ in 2014, after leasing 73,000 square foot of floor space, across six floors, in the 46-story tower.

The tech firm was later blocked by the City of London Corporation from renaming the building “Salesforce Tower,” after purchasing renaming rights as part of its lease.

At 230 meters tall, the Bishopsgate tower is currently the second tallest tower in the City, after the square mile’s 22 Bishopsgate tower.

110 Bishopsgate also sits behind the Shard, the HSBC building, and One Canada Square, as London’s sixth tallest building.