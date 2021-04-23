Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been charged with assault and coercive control of his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, as well as a separate charge of assault of another woman.

The Wales football manager in due in court next week after a six-month investigation by Manchester police.

Police were called to Giggs’ home in Greater Manchester on 1 November 2020 after reports of a disturbance. The footballer-turned-coach was arrested, and later released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Both assaults allegedly took place on the same evening and were part of the same incident.

Today the Crown Prosecution Service issued a statement that confirmed Giggs had been charged with assault and coercive control of two women.

“We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” a spokesperson for the CPS said.

“A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised. Mr Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 28 April.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police.”

At the time of his arrest a representative of Giggs said: “Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him.

“He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”