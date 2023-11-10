Russell T Davies confirms Nicola Coughlan for Doctor Who role

Nicola Coughlan has been confirmed to star in Doctor Who

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has confirmed the Derry Girls actor will appear in a Doctor Who Christmas special.

But it’s not the Christmas special you might think – she’ll appear in next year’s 2024 Christmas episode.

“Oh, so the Doctor Who press team are really going to tell me off,” T Davies said at a Battersea Power Station event to celebrate Who’s 60th anniversary. “But Nicola Coughlan is joining us for Christmas. Not this Christmas, next Christmas so in 2024. We’re shooting 2024 now.”

Nicola Coughlan is one of the UK’s most-loved actors, playing Penny Featherington in Bridgerton and Clare Devlin in all three seasons of Channel 4’s Derry Girls.

Coughlan will star opposite new Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa, formerly of Sex Education, who debuts as the Doctor this Christmas.

There are three 60th anniversary special episodes leading up to the Christmas period and then Gatwa’s first full season as the Doctor will follow in the new year.

The first of the specials is airing on 25 November, with former Who star David Tennant. Gatwa takes over for Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road which airs on Christmas Day.

Back in May 2022 Gatwa was confirmed as the new Doctor. He said at the time: “This role and show means so much to to so many people around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.”