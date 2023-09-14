Rugby World Cup: Uruguay can be darlings of tournament

Modern enthusiasts always speak of Japan’s victory over South Africa as the biggest upset in the history of the Rugby World Cup. But at the last tournament, in the Land of the Rising Sun, Uruguay were the ones to spring a surprise.

Nearly four years ago to the day Uruguay claimed a famous 30-27 victory over Fiji despite a supposed gulf in class which could have rivalled the gap between Japan and South Africa one World Cup cycle earlier.

It was just their third win in the history of the tournament after a 27-15 victory over Spain in 1999 and a 12-24 triumph over Georgia four years later.

Uruguay have desire

And given they’re the only Pool A side yet to play, Los Teros are actually able to say they’re above the mighty New Zealand in the table, third to the All Blacks’ fourth.

That could all change this evening, though, when Esteban Meneses’ Uruguay – one of three South American sides in the tournament – take on the hosts.

A win would be the biggest in the nation’s history, however unlikely, and see the side cause the greatest shock in World Cup history.

But Uruguay are a beneficiary of the professionalism that is beginning to establish itself in the game in the Americas.

No8 Manuel Diana has experience in Major League Rugby in the United States while the likes of flanker Manuel Ardao has played in Super Rugby Americas and Santiago Arata recently played for French Top14 outfit Castres.

Overwhelming favourites

The hosts are overwhelming favourites in Lille despite resting a large number of players who featured in their opening win against New Zealand last Friday.

But Uruguay will go into the match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy as plucky underdogs with the backing of many neutrals to cause an upset – or at least give France enough of a game to walk away with a try bonus point, awarded to teams who score four tries, regardless of the match result.

Uruguay’s biggest chance at a victory against a Tier One side in Pool A is likely to be when they come face to face with Italy but that’s not to say the side cannot leave a World Cup with a win on the board for the fourth time, should they lose to the Azzurri.

They also face Namibia in the round robin stage of the Rugby World Cup and are ranked above the Welwitschias in the official World Rugby standings, 17th versus 21st.

Tonight, though, they’ll want to open their Pool A account showing off the best that Uruguayan rugby has to offer.

It is a country which hosted football’s first ever World Cup and one which is famed for being the world’s biggest beef eating country per capita.

And while rugby circles place their victory against Fiji in Japan four years ago among the best ever Rugby World Cup upsets, a dogged, determined effort against France this evening would be a signal for fans to sit up and take notice.

South America can become a true hotbed of rugby, and Uruguay’s possible success on the biggest stage could be key to that.