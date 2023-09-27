Uruguay deny Namibia first ever Rugby World Cup win

Namibia’s hopes of a first ever Rugby World Cup win were dashed by Uruguay last night as the South American side picked up their first victory of the tournament. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Namibia’s hopes of a first ever Rugby World Cup win were dashed by Uruguay last night as the South American side picked up their first victory of the tournament.

Namibia looked on for an upset, and their first win in seven World Cup tournaments, when they went into the break leading 20-12.

But Uruguay bounced back and scored 24 points in the second half to win 36-26 and pick up a bonus point win and go level on points with New Zealand in Pool A.

Job done for Uruguay

Uruguay and the All Blacks are five points behind Italy in second and eight behind France in top spot.

The Azzurri take on the All Blacks on Friday with New Zealand a surprise loss could leave their tournament progression hopes in doubt.

“It’s a first victory for us so job done,” Uruguay scrum-half Santiago Arata said.

“I’m proud of the team. Thanks to the Uruguay fans, they have come to all of the games and this victory is for them.

“The next game is a tough game against the All Blacks, we cannot rest and need to focus for the next game.”

Uruguay can technically still qualify for the last eight but they’d need a huge bonus point win over New Zealand next week.