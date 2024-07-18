Rugby: Wales, Cory Hill and what if they lose to the Queensland Reds?

Let’s make one thing clear: if Wales lose to the Queensland Reds this weekend it would be an incredible humiliation for Warren Gatland and the national team.

The game is uncapped and the Welsh side is a mix of experience and inexperience – including captain Cory Hill, who was forced to apologise this week for well publicised mistakes – but they simply cannot lose. It would be a huge embarrassment for a team who have lost nine international matches on the bounce.

They haven’t been woeful on this tour of Australia but finish their international summer with two losses to the Wallabies and one to South Africa.

It points to a wider systemic issue in Welsh rugby where, despite apparent efforts, no one seems to be on the same page.

There were reports this week that senior rugby figures in the country were not consulted over Premiership club Bristol Bears’ plan to play a game at the Principality Stadium next year in Cardiff.

The structure of the game needs an overhaul, as do their systems. Gatland needs to be upfront and honest this summer and target the 2027 World Cup, even if that means taking a massively inexperienced group forward for the next few years.

It may result in Wales losing their next nine games too and it may lead to no representation in next year’s British and Irish Lions tour to Australia, but if that’s what needs to be done then so be it.

Success vs Wales

There are successful models across the world – such as Ireland and South Africa – that produce top rugby teams.

Across the Irish Sea there are nuances in the system that don’t exist in Wales that allow for the best players to stay within four teams and prosper.

In South Africa there are factors at play that allow for the top talent to ply their trade abroad, thus strengthening the international team.

Wales seems to be stuck between the two and therefore at a loss when it comes to trying to benefit from it.

But on a basic level they have not been good enough this year, and they have’t been good enough for a while – despite reaching the knockout rounds of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

While we were all moaning about England, they were developing and we have seen the fruits of that down in New Zealand, even in a losing cause.

France, meanwhile, are showing their depth; Georgia are winning away from home and Italy are at their joint highest ever ranking.

So the post-World Cup period doesn’t need to be a total reset. Wales look to be struggling for a number of reasons. But on the pitch they cannot seem to do an 80-minute performance. And that is pretty basic stuff.

