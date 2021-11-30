Rugby chaos: Further nine Munster personnel test positive for Covid-19

Munster have had further positive Covid-19 cases. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Munster rugby club have announced that nine more of their personnel have tested positive for Covid-19.

The province are currently stranded in South Africa, having traveled to the country for United Rugby Championship fixtures.

Having been given clearance to travel home, on the basis Munster players would isolate upon return to Europe, the positive cases have thrown that into doubt.

In a statement, Munster said: “The group, including staff and players, will move to the designated quarantine hotel in Cape Town joining the first player who tested positive on Sunday.

“The remaining party of 38 have all returned negative results and continue to individually isolate in their rooms where they have been based since Sunday night.

“As outlined by the Irish government on Monday, those that have received negative results have clearance to travel from the South African authorities.

“In taking every precaution the touring party have completed another round of PCR testing this morning, the third in less than 60 hours, and will wait on results ahead of next steps.”

The isolation and Covid-19 chaos has led to Munster’s two fixtures in South Africa being cancelled.

The isolation could also hit their European Champions Campaign, which begins on 12 December against Wasps in Coventry.