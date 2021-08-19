Royal London insurance moves HQ to EightyFen in City of London

Mutual life insurance company Royal London has this morning announced it has taken up 55,000 sq ft of office space at 80 Fenchurch Street for its new headquarters in the City.

The largest mutual life insurance company in the UK, with assets under management of £153bn, will enjoy panoramic views across London from the top four floors of the 14-storey development.

The insurer will join Arcadis which took up 40,000 sq ft across the fifth and sixth floors of the building earlier this year.

The Grade A office development at 80 Fenchurch Street, named EightyFen after its location, was completed in October 2020. The building was designed with “sustainability and smart technology embedded throughout,” and has achieved BREEAM excellent and WireScore platinum ratings.

Royal London’s head of group procurement Darren Smith said, in a statement, of EightyFen: “The property provides us with the flexibility to develop new ways of working and to meet our evolving business needs, enabling productivity all within the heart of The City.”

“Our colleagues will benefit from collaborating in a new, modern and sustainable space with innovative smart technology embedded throughout,” he added.

Director of Yardnine, the property development company who have let EigthyFen to Royal London, Maxwell Shand said: “From its inception, we envisaged EightyFen as a workplace of the future and put sustainability and smart technology at the centre of how the building was designed and realised as this has become an increasing priority for occupiers, now more so than ever as we return to normality after the pandemic.”

Shand added that securing the large letting with Royal London was a “strong endorsement” of the importance of the office “as a hub of innovation and collaboration”.