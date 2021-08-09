BBC headquarters ‘in lockdown’ as anti-vax protesters target broadcaster

The BBC’s central London headquarters have reportedly been placed under lockdown as anti-vaccination protesters target the public service broadcaster.

Earlier today the clueless mob attempted to storm Television Centre in west London, which stopped serving as the BBC’s headquarters in 2013.

It is now home to studios for daytime ITV shows including Loose Women, luxury flats and a branch of members club Soho House.

Videos shared on social media showed violent clashes between protesters and police at the former home of the Beeb.

Online footage of today's anti-vaccine rally outside Television Centre in White City shows just how close a few protesters got to breaching the Studioworks entrance. A few police officers protected the people inside and held the crowd outside. pic.twitter.com/YGnSJSloFM — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) August 9, 2021

A group of protesters have since made their way to Broadcasting House off Oxford Street — the BBC’s correct headquarters.

Noisy Anti Vax crowd have turned up at Broadcasting House. Just as the heavens opened. Lots of police including 3 van loads of specialist unit officers were here well ahead of them. pic.twitter.com/O9o1JPvDkk — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) August 9, 2021

Journalist Samira Ahmed tweeted an image of a sodden crowd being held back by police outside the building, saying the BBC was “in lockdown”.

“Noisy Anti Vax crowd have turned up at Broadcasting House. Just as the heavens opened,” she added.

“Lots of police including 3 van loads of specialist unit officers were here well ahead of them.”

A spokesperson for the BBC said the broadcaster did not comment on security matters.