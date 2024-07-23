BBC to cut hundreds more jobs over next two years

The BBC has announced a new raft of job cuts. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The BBC has announced plans to make a net reduction of 500 full-time roles over the next two years as it continues its move outside of London.

In its annual report, the corporation, which has already cut its headcount by almost 2,000 jobs in the last five years, said the move is part of its bid to become a “leaner, more agile organisation”.

It added that it is “accelerating our digital-first approach to reach audiences where they are”.

The corporation said it will “look to further move the money we have into the priority areas that provide real value for audiences”.

Chief operating adviser Leigh Tavaziva said it is making the changes to improve its premium video offering and digital capabilities.

It comes as the BBC is already attempting to save £500m as part of a plan announced two years ago.

Tavaziva said “significant activity” is already under way to make the corporation “more flexible”.

She said: “In March this year we announced a requirement for an additional £200m of savings and reinvestment plans to drive the continued transformation of the BBC.

“This will support greater investment into premium video content and further develop our digital capabilities.”

She added: “To further build our digital capabilities, whilst targeting efficiencies, over the next two years we will continue to close and transfer roles in some areas and create new roles in growth areas.

“This will result in a forecast net reduction of 500 roles in the public service by March 26, with further growth in targeted areas planned in our commercial group.

“To support these changes we will today be launching a new voluntary redundancy scheme for staff.

“Our priority remains to protect and champion the BBC’s fighting role as the UK’s public service broadcaster, for all our audiences both local and global.

“I would like to thank all colleagues for their continued efforts and commitments over the past 12 months.

“I am immensely proud of the exceptional content creativity, delivery, and innovation that our teams both provide and support every day.”

BBC ‘transforming at pace’

Chair Samir Shah said: “The BBC matters deeply to the UK, and continues to play an important role on the global stage.

“With the board, I look forward to overseeing progress with the solid plans in place to preserve the benefits of public service broadcasting for all, and to ensure the BBC can deliver for audiences well into the future.”

BBC Director-General Tim Davie added: “This year’s annual report shows how we are transforming at pace to deliver for all audiences in the digital age.

“We remain firmly focussed on prioritising our resources into building a BBC for the future that can deliver crucial benefits for the UK at a critical time – and help support a healthy democracy, a thriving creative economy, and a strong society.”

Across the UK

The BBC said that it is currently on track to exceed its £700m spend target outside of London.

It added that, to date, the scheme has seen the BBC deliver more than £200m of cumulative investment across its programming and services, including more than 350 roles being relocated outside of London.

The BBC said the over 54 per cent of its workforce are now based outside of London.

How is the BBC performing financially?

BBC Studios achieved a “solid” year of performance, “despite a backdrop of challenging trading conditions”, with sales of £1.9bn, down from £2.1bn.

The BBC said that an increase to its borrowing limits has “kickstarted” further investment and the recent acquisition of streaming service BritBox International “demonstrates our sustainable future growth plans”.

It added that its aim is to double its commercial business by 2027/28.