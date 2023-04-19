Rollercoaster of a day for Bitcoin is peppered with green and red candles

Bitcoin peaked at $30,450 yesterday, coming off a $29,200 low, only to retrace back to $29,010 this morning.

The price of Ether also dipped below $2k after falling 5% overnight.

Cryptos in the green are scarce today, with most of the market feeling the squeeze. Analysts can’t quite put their finger on reasons for the sudden sell-off, but the extent of it may be due to the liquidation of $25 million of Bitcoin futures, 98% of those being long positions.

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.244 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 19, at a price of $30,397. The daily high yesterday was $30,470, and the daily low was $29,154.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $566.173 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $13.175 trillion and Tesla is $584.13 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $21.641 billion.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 63, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.61. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 53.85. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Soundbite of the day

When someone tries to buy all the world’s supply of a scarce asset, the more they buy the higher the price goes. At some point, it gets too expensive for them to buy any more. It’s great for the people who owned it beforehand because they get to sell it to the corner at crazy high prices. Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin creator

What they said yesterday

🧐

#Bitcoin is the first monetary asset to experience hyper-disinflation. pic.twitter.com/31ucfb5lP3 — Wicked (@w_s_bitcoin) April 19, 2023

🤨

#Bitcoin whales are buying the dip, as other cohorts start to get exhausted in accumulation. Large entity volumes have significantly increased, highest amount since June 2022 pic.twitter.com/bFY7ooTr7z — James V. Straten (@jimmyvs24) April 17, 2023

👀

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

ChatGPT urges crypto conference panel not to become over-reliant on AI

Mt. Gox customers will have to wait until November to recover lost Bitcoin funds

Sam Bankman-Fried: A tissue of lies soaked with fake tears?

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.