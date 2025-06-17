Rogue Legend set to Hurri-home in the Windsor Castle

Rogue Legend will be hoping to emulate Big Evs, winner of the Windsor Castle in 2023.

THERE will be plenty of opinions expressed about the impact of the draw this week and the reality is that most pre-race opinions on potential biases are normally proved wrong.

Most might say that you want to be drawn middle to high, but there is no getting away from the fact that the key protagonists in the Windsor Castle Stakes (6.10pm) appear to be drawn low.

ROGUE LEGEND (6), Old Is Gold (7) and First Approach (5) are all leading contenders drawn in single number stalls.

My preference is for Rogue Legend who is the best of these on Timeform ratings having won impressively on his last two starts for Paddy Twomey.

The flying grey two-year-old had plenty in hand when winning at Tipperary last month and looks to be the one to beat if handling conditions.

He is yet to encounter conditions as quick as he will face this afternoon, but they may just suit, and he looks a really smart prospect.

The other one to keep on side is HAVANA HURRICANE who ran so well for regular readers of this column when just touched off in the Woodcote at Epsom last time.

He missed the break that day and seemed all at sea on the track but still travelled up looking like the winner only to fail to see out the six furlongs.

The return to a more conventional track and the drop back to five furlongs look ideal and he can go well for Eve Johnson Houghton who has readied one for this race in the past.

He should be one that finishes off strongly over on the far side and looks worth each-way support at 11/1.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Rogue Legend 6.10pm Royal Ascot

Havana Hurricane e/w 6.10pm Royal Ascot