RML Short Wheelbase: British-built retro supercar nears production

The first RML Short Wheelbase is due to hit the road next month, before full production of the British-built GT starts in spring 2022. A total of 30 cars will be made, priced at around £1.3 million each.

This is the first own-brand car from RML Group, the engineering firm behind many of Aston Martin’s Le Mans racers, plus some very specialist road cars.

Highlights from its back-catalogue include the Nissan Juke R and record-breaking NIO EP9 electric hypercar.

A ‘reimagined’ classic in the mould of a Singer 911, the Short Wheelbase is styled to resemble a 1959 Ferrari 250 GT SWB, but borrows its 5.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 from a 550 Maranello (1996-2002).

With 485 prancing horses and less than 1,600kg to shift, expect 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 185mph-plus.

Each Short Wheelbase is based around the central chassis of a 550 Maranello and retains that car’s identity for registration purposes. However, many components are bespoke: designed and hand-made in Wellingborough by a 60-strong team.

Their focus has been to enhance an analogue driving experience with modern comforts. The car’s cabin, for example, combines an open-gate manual gearshift with cupholders and a pop-up touchscreen.

The carbon fibre composite body for ‘Car Zero’ is now complete and ready for paint, after which the engine, wiring, brake lines and interior trim will be added.

CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) has been used to fine-tune the beautiful, Ferrari-inspired shape and will soon be bolstered by real-world road testing.

Michael Mallock, chief executive of RML Group and a former British GT and GT4 driver, will be on-hand to offer feedback. He promises “an emotional experience for all the right reasons”.

Look out for a review of the RML Short Wheelbase on City A.M. in late February.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research