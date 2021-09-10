Rivals to meet their Maker in consistent King

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

BRITISH raiders have a surprisingly strong record in the Clipper Logistics Boomerang Mile (2.10pm), but this year’s renewal may be staying on home soil for the first time since 2018.

Ger Lyon’s MAKER OF KINGS has been a model of consistency in four starts this season, winning once and finishing a narrow second on three other occasions.

He has successfully made the step up from handicaps to Group company, winning a Group Three over this course and distance in May, before staying on strongly over nine furlongs last time when just denied at the finish by a top-class rival in Japan.

A good pace is likely to be set in this race, and it should set up well again for Maker Of Kings to finish strongly.

Less rain has hit the track than was forecast earlier in the week and, while this horse is versatile when it comes to ground conditions, better ground looks a positive for him.

Jim Bolger’s Mac Swiney is the class horse in the race and proved himself to be highly effective at this mile trip when winning the Irish 2000 Guineas in May.

He is a far better horse when able to get his toe into soft ground, though, and those conditions look unlikely at Leopardstown, so I am happy to play Maker Of Kings against him at around 9/2.

Many of the others look to have a bit to find or need a return to form, but one to take a chance on in a Swinger with Tote.co.uk could be FEV ROVER.

Richard Fahey won this race in 2019 with Space Traveller and it’s interesting he chooses to run this three-year-old filly against the colts, with her getting both an age and sex weight allowance.

Memories of her gutsy display in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas have faded a touch after she disappointed in the Irish equivalent and again in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, but both those defeats came in heavy ground and her best form is on a faster surface.

Her trainer has reported her to be working well following a break since Ascot and if back to form, I have a feeling she could outrun her odds of 10/1.

POINTERS:

Maker Of Kings 2.10pm Leopardstown

Fev Rover (win and place) 2.10pm Leopardstown

Swinger: Maker Of Kings, Fev Rover