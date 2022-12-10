Rishi Sunak: Kremlin needs to leave Ukraine before any agreement considered

The Kremlin will need to pull its forces out of Ukraine before any ceasefire can be agreed, according to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo by Joe Giddens – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Kremlin will need to pull its forces out of Ukraine before any peace agreement can be considered, according to Rishi Sunak.

Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday agreed on the importance of pre-empting Russia’s calls for a ceasefire.

The PM – who met with the president for the first time since becoming prime minister in mid-November – also told his counterpart more anti-air guns and short-range defence missiles will be delivered in the coming weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently said an agreement “will have to be reached in the end, all the same.”

According to officials, talks could be brokered if Moscow returned to its pre-war positions, whilst ceasing bombardments on Ukrainian soil, the Independent first reported.

Nevertheless, Zelensky has maintained that no talks could take place until Russian troops are out of the country.