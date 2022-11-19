Rishi Sunak meets President Zelensky in first Ukraine visit

Sunak visits Ukraine (Credit: Twitter @Biz_Ukraine_Mag)

Rishi Sunak has met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in his first visit to Kyiv since becoming Prime Minister.

“We discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Telegram following the meeting earlier today.

“We are stronger and we will achieve the desired results,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sunak tweeted that Britain “knows what it means to fight for freedom”.

Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom.



We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧



Британія знає, що означає боротися за свободу.



Ми з вами до кінця @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HsL8s4Ibqa — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 19, 2022

It comes after the UK agreed to provide a £50m air defence package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones.

“We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead,” Sunak said in an accompanying statement.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Volodymyr Havrylov visited the UK last week to discuss the ongoing war efforts.