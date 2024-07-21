Ride smart: Choosing the perfect triathlon bike

These bikes help you achieve personal bests in the cycling portion of the race, covering distances between 20 and 180 km with maximum efficiency.

If you’re aiming to elevate your performance in races like the T100, a specialised triathlon bike can be a game-changer.

Florian König, head of international marketing at Canyon shares his advice for the best options. Designed for optimal aerodynamics, these bikes help you achieve personal bests in the cycling portion of the race, covering distances between 20 and 180 km with maximum efficiency.

How the design works

Bikes like Canyon are purpose-built for time trials, featuring a highly aerodynamic frame and components. The aggressive riding position reduces air resistance, with aero handlebars and a steep seating angle that places you in the optimal ‘aero position’. This design ensures you can maintain higher speeds with less effort, crucial for competitive triathlon racing.

Unlocking key features

Canyon triathlon bikes incorporate several advanced features. Their aerodynamic design, lightweight carbon frames, and internal cable routing minimise drag. High-profile rims and fewer spokes further reduce air resistance.

The adjustable cockpit allows for a customised fit, ensuring comfort and efficiency during long rides. Optional electronic shifting provides precise gear changes, and integrated storage solutions keep hydration and repair tools handy without affecting aerodynamics.

When to use a triathlon bike

While a triathlon bike offers significant advantages, it’s not necessary for your first few races. Beginners can start with a classic racing bike equipped with aero handlebars and triathlon accessories.

As you progress and tackle longer distances, a triathlon bike becomes more beneficial, offering a crucial edge in performance. However, these are not suitable for everyday use due to their specialised geometry and handling characteristics.