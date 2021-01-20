Return of the Ma: Alibaba's Jack is back after three-month lack

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has made his first appearance today since disappearing from the public eye in October, driving up shares in the e-commerce giant.

Speaking to a group of teachers over a video call, Ma eased concerns over his absence following Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on his e-commerce empire.

Alibaba has been subject to an antitrust investigation launched last month as part of China’s pursuit of anticompetitive behaviour.

Despite this, Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares jumped more than 8.5 per cent.

The former teacher turned billionaire also has plans to raise $5b through the sale of a US dollar-denominated bond this month.

Speculation over Ma’s whereabouts had been mounting after the tech tycoon mysteriously disappeared from his role as a judge on Africa’s Business Heroes, a Dragon’s Den-style TV show for entrepreneurs.

It came weeks after the Alibaba boss made a speech criticising Chinese state banks and regulators.

