This weekend’s scheduled France v Scotland Six Nations fixtures has been postponed, organisers have confirmed.

Further Covid-19 cases in Les Bleus squad emerged this morning, causing the entire squad to be put into isolation.

That move gave Six Nations little choice but to call off the match, which was due to be played on Sunday at the Stade de France.

Six Nations organisers said its testing oversight group had “unanimously recommended the postponement of the France v Scotland match”.

“This will be ratified later today by the Six Nations Council. We will be working on the rescheduling of this fixture and will communicate the date in due course.”

France said: “Following the RT-PCR tests carried out this Wednesday, 24 February in the evening and the appearance of a positive case within the squad of players, the FFR medical committee met this morning and decided to suspend training.”

The development is a setback to leaders France’s hopes of winning the Six Nations, after starting with wins over Italy and Ireland.

The 6 and 7 March is the only free weekend on which to reschedule the game without playing midweek or delaying the conclusion of the championship.