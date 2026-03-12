Redslim expands into Asia-Pacific to support global brands with data and AI infrastructure

Redslim, a specialist in end-to-end data management solutions and an Astorg portfolio company, today announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region and the appointment of Kyriakos Zannikos as Regional Director, APAC. The move marks an important milestone in Redslim’s global growth strategy and brings the company closer to clients operating in one of the world’s fastest-growing and most data-driven consumer markets.

As global consumer brands accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, many organizations still struggle with fragmented data ecosystems spanning multiple agencies, markets and datasets. These challenges are particularly pronounced in Asia-Pacific, where diverse market structures and rapid growth create complex data environments.

Redslim helps organizations transform fragmented market information into valuable data assets, empowering clients to make confident decisions and unlock the full value of their data. By building strong data foundations, Redslim supports clients as they modernize their data infrastructure and prepare for the next generation of analytics and AI-driven capabilities.

Expanding into Asia-Pacific strengthens Redslim’s ability to support global clients operating in the region, particularly across fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”), consumer healthcare (“CHC”), beauty and luxury sectors. Establishing a dedicated regional presence will allow Redslim to work closely with local teams and partners while maintaining the high global standards that underpin its services.

Kyriakos Zannikos will step into the role of Regional Director, APAC, to lead this next phase of growth. An entrepreneur with deep experience across the data ecosystem and a track record of working with leading global beauty and healthcare brands, Kyriakos brings valuable insight into the region’s competitive landscape and the operational challenges faced by global organizations.

Kyriakos Zannikos, Regional Director, APAC, commented, “Asia-Pacific is one of the most forward-looking and data-driven regions in the world. Companies here are scaling fast and investing heavily in digital transformation and AI. By combining Swiss precision with strong regional proximity, Redslim is well positioned to support organizations building scalable, future-ready data ecosystems.”

“Expanding into Asia-Pacific is a key step in our growth journey to becoming a truly global company,” said Alberto Alcaniz, Co-CEO at Redslim. “As our clients strengthen their regional focus, we are committed to investing where they invest. Establishing a dedicated Asia-Pacific presence brings us closer to our clients, enhances our support on the ground, and reinforces our commitment to grow alongside them in one of the most dynamic regions.”

The expansion represents an important milestone in Redslim’s development following Astorg’s Mid-Cap investment in November 2024. Astorg partners closely with management teams to scale specialized technology and services platforms globally, supporting Redslim as it strengthens its position as a trusted data management partner for multinational consumer brands.

Charles-Hubert Le Baron, Partner, Head of Software & Technology for Astorg Mid-Cap, said:

“Redslim exemplifies the type of specialized technology platform we seek to support in the software and data ecosystem. Positioned at the intersection of data management, analytics and AI enablement, the company addresses a critical need for organizations seeking to structure and activate their data at scale. Asia-Pacific is an important step in Redslim’s continued development as a global platform, further strengthening its ability to support multinational consumer brands operating across increasingly complex data environments.”

About Redslim

Redslim streamlines data management for teams faced with the request to leverage fragmented datasets for critical decision making. Specialized in data engineering, harmonization and BI, their teams manage data from over 50 agencies and covering more than 55 countries. Their technology-enabled services optimize data consumption for more than 30 global organizations. Active for more than 10 years, Redslim is constantly innovating their solutions to always meet the evolving needs of their clients and data partners. Learn more at www.redslim.net and follow Redslim on LinkedIn.

About Astorg

Astorg is a leading pan-European private equity firm with over €23 billion of assets under management. Astorg works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market leading international companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance and capital they need to achieve their growth goals. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective and a lean decision-making body, Astorg has valuable industry expertise in healthcare, technology & software, and business services companies.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt and Milan.

For more information about Astorg: Astorg.com | Follow Astorg on LinkedIn.

