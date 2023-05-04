Red Roses appoint John Mitchell as new England coach

Former England men’s assistant coach John Mitchell has been named the new Red Roses head coach. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former England men’s assistant coach John Mitchell has been named the new Red Roses head coach.

The ex-All Blacks coach is currently defence coach with Japan and will take up his new post after this year’s World Cup in autumn.

Former England captain Sarah Hunter – who retired during this year’s successful Six Nations campaign – will become a Transition Coach while pathway coach Lou Meadows will now become attack coach.

The Red Roses have set an incredible standard and foundation for women’s rugby, being the most successful team in the Six Nations which is a tremendous achievement, and we now have the opportunity to build on this, mature in key areas and become a truly champion side that can rightfully contest for the World Cup in 2025,” Mitchell said.

“I would like to honour the hugely supportive Red Roses fans with successful performances as we work towards winning and selling out Twickenham Stadium for the Rugby World Cup in 2025.”

Conor O’Shea, Executive Director Performance Rugby said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming John back to England Rugby together with Louis, Charlie, Sarah and Lou this will be a formidable coaching team to take the Red Roses to the next stage in their development.

“With our most recent TikTok Six Nations Grand Slam win and setting a global record crowd, a high bar has been set. I’m confident that this extensively experienced coaching team will be equally challenging and supportive of the team in the next stage of their development.”

Mitchell has coached the likes of New Zealand, Ireland, England and the United States in a career which began nearly three decades ago.