Real to give bookies another Whacking in Charlie Hall

The Real Whacker won last year's Charlie Hall Chase.

BEFORE eyes turn to the Breeders’ Cup across the pond, there’s some top-class action from Wetherby and Ascot this Saturday.

A field of 10 horses are currently declared for the Group Two Charlie Hall Chase (2.57pm), but many also have the option of the Down Royal Champion Chase with the likes of Pic D’Orhy, Hewick and Stellar Story all currently entered for the Irish race as well and there looks to be a bit of ante-post value here as a result.

THE REAL WHACKER won this race in 2024 and looks equipped to go well again after a pleasing return over hurdles in September.

The fact he will likely strip fitter than most must be a big aid to his chances, and this looks to have been the target for him.

He built up a creditable body of work in 2024, with nice runs in the King George and the Cheltenham Gold Cup, showing he has enough zest to take out a race of this level.

The 10/1 looks a great each-way play with three places available.

National Hunt racing returns at Ascot, with a set of competitive handicaps to get stuck into at the Berkshire track.

DANCE AND GLANCE looks a worthy wager at 12/1 in the Lavazza Handicap Hurdle (3.10pm).

He’s been a consistent hurdler for Anthony Honeyball and looks likely to go well here after an encouraging pipe opener at Newton Abbot.

He was sent off the 5/1 favourite for the competitive Swinton Hurdle at the back end of last season, suggesting the esteem connections hold him in.

His trainer couldn’t be in much better form, and he often targets this meeting, so Dance And Glance looks worthy of a bet at this stage.

POINTERS SATURDAY

The Real Whacker e/w 2.57pm Wetherby

Dance And Glance e/w 3.10pm Ascot